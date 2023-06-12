NEET UG 2023: Will NTA Release Results At neet.nta.nic.in Tomorrow? Here's What We Know

Representational image |

New Delhi: Students are anticipating the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test results for UG soon as reports have suggested that the testing body will release the NEET 2023 results link at the official website - neet.nta.nic.in tomorrow on June 13. The results would also mean NTA will release the cut-off scores and the All India Ranks for NEET UG 2023.

NEET UG 2023 was held twice this year, with the first exam being conducted on May 7 with the Manipur violence-affected students being able to take the exam on June 6.

Earlier candidates had the opportunity to raise objections against the NEET answer key, the results thus will be announced once the grievances are addressed.

NEET UG was conducted on July 17 last year in 2022, with the answer key being available by August 31 with results declared by September 7.

NEET UG 2023: How to download final answer key

Step 1 : Go to neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the link 'NEET official answer key 2023'

Step 3: You can access the official answer key which will appear on screen