NEET UG 2023: NTA to release admit card soon, Know how to download

NEET UG 2023 admit card will be released soon. NTA will be conducting the NEET exam on May 7.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
NEET UG 2023 Admit Card | Representative image

NEET UG 2023: Candidates are looking forward to get their National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2023 Admit card and test city slip. The National Testing academy (NTA) is anticipated to release the NTA NEET exam city slip 2023 this week and the admit card next week.

According to reports, the NEET UG admit card will be will be released on 2nd May. Once released, candidates will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the NEET UG exam city slip and admit card.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-NEET UG 2023

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin in the admit card link

Step 4: The NEET admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the official admit card for further reference

article-image

