 NEET UG 2023: Last date to apply for exam, April 6 at neet.nta.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG 2023: Last date to apply for exam, April 6 at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023: Last date to apply for exam, April 6 at neet.nta.nic.in

Candidates who have not applied yet can register themselves and then fill application form at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled on Sunday, May 7, 2023. NEET 2023 exam duration is 3 hours and 20 minutes. The paper will begin at 2 pm and end at 5:20 pm.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG 2023 registration ends on April 6,2023 | Representational pic

The application window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will be closed on April 6, 2023.

Candidates who have not applied yet can register themselves and then fill application form at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

NEET 2023 exam duration is 3 hours and 20 minutes. The paper will begin at 2 pm and end at 5:20 pm.

Read Also
Free JEE, NEET coaching for Delhi Model Virtual School students from upcoming session: Atishi
article-image

Exam Syllabus

This year, the exam will comprise of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology) and 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B).

The paper will be held in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to apply for NEET-UG 2023

  • Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the link “NEET(UG) 2023 Registration”

  • Then enter your login details and register

  • Fill the form and pay the fees

  • Submit the form and download

  • Take a copy of the same for future references

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET UG 2023: Last date to apply for exam, April 6 at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023: Last date to apply for exam, April 6 at neet.nta.nic.in

Telangana: SSC exam Hindi paper leaked, circulated on WhatsApp; Second in a row

Telangana: SSC exam Hindi paper leaked, circulated on WhatsApp; Second in a row

Student claims to be disqualified from LSE students' union elections for being Indian

Student claims to be disqualified from LSE students' union elections for being Indian

At IGNOU convocation, President Murmu bats for imparting education in Indian languages

At IGNOU convocation, President Murmu bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Class 10 board exams be discontinued under NEP turns out to be fake news; PIB confirms

Class 10 board exams be discontinued under NEP turns out to be fake news; PIB confirms