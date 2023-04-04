NEET UG 2023: Last date to apply for exam, April 6 at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 registration ends on April 6,2023 | Representational pic

The application window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will be closed on April 6, 2023.

Candidates who have not applied yet can register themselves and then fill application form at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

NEET 2023 exam duration is 3 hours and 20 minutes. The paper will begin at 2 pm and end at 5:20 pm.

Exam Syllabus

This year, the exam will comprise of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology) and 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B).

The paper will be held in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to apply for NEET-UG 2023

Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link “NEET(UG) 2023 Registration”

Then enter your login details and register

Fill the form and pay the fees

Submit the form and download

Take a copy of the same for future references