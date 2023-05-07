 NEET UG 2023: exam to be held at various centres across the country
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG 2023: exam to be held at various centres across the country

NEET UG 2023: exam to be held at various centres across the country

The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode and the total duration of the exam will be three hours and 20 minutes.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
NEET UG 2023 exam today | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 in the various centres across country today, May 7.

Candidates yet to download their admit cards can do so from the official website of the NTA at neet.nta.nic.in after entering their application number and date of birth (DoB).

The timing of the medical entrance test is from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode and the total duration of the exam will be three hours and 20 minutes.

Candidates will have to attempt a total of 180 questions and the exam will be of 720 marks.

This year, more than 20 lakh students are expected to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

The NEET UG 2023 hall ticket also includes a self-declaration form that needs to be filled out by the candidate, as well as signed and submitted. Students will have to follow a set of guidelines on the day of the exam.

Read Also
NEET UG 2023 Postponed in Manipur after violence breaks out; NTA to announce new dates soon
article-image

The NEET UG 2023 exam is being held in 13 languages namely English, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The question paper will comprise multiple choice questions (MCQs) on four subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Four marks will be awarded for every right answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Additionally, no marks will be given for all un-attempted or unanswered questions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced that NEET-UG examination which was scheduled for Saunday has been postponed in Manipur in view of law-and-order situation.

The candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur and their exam will be held after a new date is announced by the NTA.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP govt launches School Health Program for physical & mental well-being of students

UP govt launches School Health Program for physical & mental well-being of students

NEET UG 2023: exam to be held at various centres across the country

NEET UG 2023: exam to be held at various centres across the country

JEE Advanced 2023 application window closes today, apply soon at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 application window closes today, apply soon at jeeadv.ac.in

Mumbai: NMIMS to challenge UGC ban on online courses at Bombay High Court

Mumbai: NMIMS to challenge UGC ban on online courses at Bombay High Court

Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2023 expected in May, check at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2023 expected in May, check at mahahsscboard.in