NEET UG 2023: exam to be held at various centres across the country

NEET UG 2023 exam today | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 in the various centres across country today, May 7.

Candidates yet to download their admit cards can do so from the official website of the NTA at neet.nta.nic.in after entering their application number and date of birth (DoB).

The timing of the medical entrance test is from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode and the total duration of the exam will be three hours and 20 minutes.

Candidates will have to attempt a total of 180 questions and the exam will be of 720 marks.

This year, more than 20 lakh students are expected to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

The NEET UG 2023 hall ticket also includes a self-declaration form that needs to be filled out by the candidate, as well as signed and submitted. Students will have to follow a set of guidelines on the day of the exam.

The NEET UG 2023 exam is being held in 13 languages namely English, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The question paper will comprise multiple choice questions (MCQs) on four subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Four marks will be awarded for every right answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Additionally, no marks will be given for all un-attempted or unanswered questions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced that NEET-UG examination which was scheduled for Saunday has been postponed in Manipur in view of law-and-order situation.

The candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur and their exam will be held after a new date is announced by the NTA.