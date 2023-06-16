NEET UG 2023: As NTA Releases Answer Key, Students Allege Discrepancies In OMR Sheets

Representative Image | File Photo

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) answer key is out. Students can check the same on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Plus medical aspirants will also be able to check the NEET UG Results 2023 at the National Testing Agency (NTA) website.

As the results got declared, more than 20 lakh students appeared for re-examination. According to the data from the NEET Results 2023, 20,38,596 candidates out of 20,87,462 students appeared at several exam Centre all over India. This brings us to a total of 11,45,976 students were declared qualified for admission to medical courses.

OMR Sheet and Result Tabulation

Just like the last few years, students have claimed discrepancies in the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR). In addition, several NEET OMR discrepancies were reported for medical aspirants as well. The NTA is yet to clarify on error in NEET results and issue final answer key.

Dr Vivek Pandey, who is well-known on internet also tweeted about this issue. He said, "As per OMR uploaded on official website of NTA marks of Kamal Garg's son are supposed to be 658/720. But in the result card it’s showing 464/720."

Terming 'NEET OMR Fraud' and NEET result scam', parents and students have shared OMR sheets on the social media platforms. The provisional NEET answer key 2023 was released on June 4 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the key till June 6. Following this, the NTA published the NEET answer key for 8,753 candidates who appeared in the re-exam due to the law and order situation in Manipur on June 12.

