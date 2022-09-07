NEET UG 2022: NTA declares medical entrance results at neet.nta.nic.in; Rajasthan's Tanishka bags top rank, Vatsa Ashish Batra stands second | File Photo

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 results were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, September 7.

The scorecards for NEET UG 2022 have been made available at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Rajasthan's Tanishka has topped the exam, with Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi securing the All-India Rank 2 and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka gained the third position.

Over 9.93 lakh candidates cleared the medical entrance exam NEET.

Maximum qualifying candidates are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra.

Candidates can get the NEET result link on the following websites:

neet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

To download the NEET UG 2022 Scorecard:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in, the NTA's official website.

Click the NEET UG 2022 result link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and birthdate.

Results for NEET UG 2022 will show up on the screen.

Take a printout of the NEET UG 2022 scorecard after downloading it for future use.