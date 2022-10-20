NEET UG 2022: Madhya Pradesh Counselling merit list tomorrow on dme.mponline.gov.in; here's how to check

Representational image |

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2022 merit list will be out tomorrow, October 22. Candidates will be able to check out and download the merit list through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

From October 22 to October 25, registered candidates with a Madhya Pradesh domicile can finish the choice-filling and locking process. On October 28, the allocation results for the first round will be made public. From October 29 to November 4, 2022, applicants can show up for the document verification process at the designated medical and dental colleges.

Upgradation through login after admission between October 29 to November 4 could be opted by candidates. College admissions may be resigned or cancelled online from October 29 to November 4, 2022.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's how to check out merit list

Visit dme.mponline.gov.in, the official website.

"DME- Under Graduate Counseling (MBBS/BDS course)" should be clicked.

Next, select the link for the MP NEET UG counselling first merit list for 2022.

After entering your login information, click "Submit."

On the screen will appear the merit list.

Download the application and save a physical copy for use in the admissions process.