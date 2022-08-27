e-Paper Get App

NEET UG 2022: Kerala girls who were forced to remove underwear can retake exam

The NTA will also conduct NEET UG 2022 re-examinations in five other centers for other affected students

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | (PTI Photo)

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will retake the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for the female students who were allegedly asked to remove their underwear before the examination.

Under the stringent dress code norms, female students in Kollam, Kerala were asked to remove their bras during the security check before the examination, conducted on July 17.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed and seven people were detained by the police. Bail was eventually granted to all defendants.

After the alleged event sparked indignation and large-scale protests, the Human Rights Commission ordered Kollam rural SP to look into it and provide a report within 15 days.

Action against those responsible for the incident was also requested by the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for the Protection of Children's Rights.

Other than Kollam, the NTA will retake the NEET UG 2022 in five other centers in Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Hoshangbad (Madhya Pradesh), Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh), Bhind (Madhya Pradesh), and Nagaur (Rajasthan).

Retaking the NEET UG will still be optional for the "affected" students.

article-image

