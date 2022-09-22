NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Low rank? Here are some options you can explore

Representative Image | Photo: Unsplash

The counselling process for National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 is scheduled to begin shortly under the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The NTA announced the results for the NEET UG 2022 on September 7, 2022.

Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2022 can register for counselling process on the official website mcc.nic.in. to get admission into the BDS, MBBS, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS, BPT, and BVSc programmes.

The NEET UG Counselling 2022 will be held in four rounds: round 1, round 2, the mop-up round, and the stray vacancy round. Candidates will be required to register, pay fees, fill out choices, and lock the process.

In case a student receives a low rank and wishes to opt for other medical courses, here are some options:

Courses other than MBBS for a medical student

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga Sciences (BNYS)

Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc and AH)

Here are some other career streams NEET aspirants can pursue

Audiologist

Biologist

Botanist

Cardiovascular technologist

Cytogeneticists

Marine biologist

Nuclear medicine technologist

Nutritionist

Optometrist

Palynologist

Psychologist

Zoologist