NEET UG 2022: Check out the list of male and female toppers

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 results were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, September 7. The scorecards for NEET UG 2022 have been made available at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Rajasthan's Tanishka has topped the exam, with Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi securing the All-India Rank 2 and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka gained the third position.

Here's the full list of male and female toppers

Female toppers

1. Tanishka - Rajasthan

2. Rucha Pawashe - Karnataka

3. Zeel Vyas - Gujarat

4. Sayantani Chaterjee - West Bengal

5. Anushka Mandal - West Bengal

6. Nuni Venkata Sai Vaishnavi - Andhra Pradesh

7. Shuba Kaushik - Karnataka

8. Vaidehi Jha - Maharashtra

9. Debankita Bera - West Bengal

10. Muriki Sree Baruni - Karnataka

Male toppers

1. Vatsa Ashish Batra - Delhi (NCT)

2. Hrishikesh Gangule - Karnataka

3. Errabelly Sidharth Rao - Telangana

4. Rishi Vinay Balse - Maharashtra

5. Arpit Narang - Punjab

6. Krishna S R - Karnataka

7. Haziq Parveez Lone - Jammu and Kashmir

8. Matta Durga Sai Keerti Teja - Andhra Pradesh

9. Vrajesh Veenadhar Shetty - Karnataka

10. Jay Dipak Rajyaguru - Gujarat

993069 individuals in all, including 429160 men, 563902 women, and 7 transgender pupils, passed the medical exam.