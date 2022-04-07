NEET UG 2022 application begins at neet.nta.nic.in, check details here

According to a public notice dated April 6, 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for Under Graduate (UG) 2022 for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Candidates can apply online for the NEET (UG) 2022 at www.nta.ac.in or http://neet.nta.nic.in until May 6, 2022. (up to 11:50 PM).

As per Section 14 of The National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NEET (UG) has to be conducted as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions, including those governed under any other law in force.

The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided. into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST).

A total of 543 Indian cities and 14 cities outside India have been added for the NEET (UG)-2022.

NEET UG examination will be held on July 17, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:09 AM IST