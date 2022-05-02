NEET-UG 2022 application date extended, check details here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the NEET (UG)-2022 exam.

Interested candidates can apply online at neet.nta.nic.in until May 15, 2021, at 9 p.m. The deadline for paying the application fee is May 15, 11:50 p.m.

The application fee for candidates from the general category is Rs 1600 whereas the application fee for candidates in the General-EWS/OBC-NCL category is Rs 1500. Applicants from the SC/ST/PwBD/third gender categories must pay an application fee of Rs 900.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 12:02 PM IST