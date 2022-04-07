NEET UG 2022 application begins, know how to apply at neet.nta.ac.in

Online applications for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (UG) 2022 for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all Indian medical institutions has begun. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 will be held on July 17, 2022. Candidates can apply for NEET UG 2022 by visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can apply for the same until May 6, 2022.

Here is how to apply for NEET-UG 2022:

1. Go to the official NEET website, neet.nta.ac.in.

2. Select 'Proceed to online application for NEET (UG) 2022'.

3. Fill out the credentials form (name, phone no., other details)

4. After entering your phone number, you will receive a six-digit OTP

5. Enter your OTP and complete the registration form.

6. A provisional NEET application number will be generated, which must be kept until the admissions process is completed.

7. Pay the registration fee online and save the form for future reference.

This year, the NEET-UG upper age limit has been removed for all candidates. Previously, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years, and for Reserved Category candidates, it was 30 years. However, the National Medical Commission (NMC) recently removed the upper age limit for the NEET-UG entrance exam.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 12:10 PM IST