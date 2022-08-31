NEET UG 2022: Answer key to be out today | Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to issue the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) today, August 31. As per the NTA, it will be released by 12:15 PM. "Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 PM today," NTA notification mentioned.

The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the candidates will also get the OMR response sheets. Candidates can raise objections on NEET UG 2022 answer key by paying Rs 1,000 per question.

Here's how to download the NEET UG 2022 Answer key:

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Select the 'download answer key' link. Enter and submit your application number and password. NEET UG 2022 Answer key will display on your screen. Download the document and get a hard copy for futrther use.

Apart from 497 cities in India, the medical entrance exam was conducted in 14 foreign cities. NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India.

