NEET UG 2021: NTA to announce results of medical entrance soon on neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results for undergraduate courses for the year 2021.

The NTA has tentatively fixed the results for declaration on Saturday.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2021 was conducted by the NTA on Sunday, September 12 in 13 languages.

Steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number

Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Bombay High Court's decision

The two students before the High Court had highlighted that their test booklets and OMR sheets got mixed up during the NEET exam because the test booklets had fallen when invigilators were distributing them.

The HC directed the NTA to re-examine the two students by conducting an independent NEET examination and declaring their results along with the results of the NEET examination held on September 12.

The NTA had moved the top court saying the result of NEET (UG) 2021 is ready, but it cannot declare them because of the High Court's stay.

What did SC say?

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai also stayed the Bombay High Court's recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

"We stay the high court judgement. The National Testing Agency can announce the results," the bench said after taking note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the NTA.

"We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening (after Diwali vacation). In the meanwhile, we issue notice and file a counter. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students," the bench said.

(With PTI inputs)

