NEET UG 2021 Counselling round 2 seat allotment result today; here's how to check on mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be declared today , February 26, 2022.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment result on its official website, mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who applied for the NEET UG round 2 counselling and seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes under the 15% all India quota (AIQ) may check their seat allotment results on the MCC's official website.

Here's how to check NEET Counselling Seat Allotment Result for 2021

1)Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in

2)Select the the UG Counselling tab.

3)Now, click the link to view the allocation results.

4)log in with your credentials.

Medical students who will be selected in the final round 2 results must report to the colleges by March 5, 2022 for admissions.

The NEET UG round 2 merit list will be compiled based on the options selected by candidates during the registration session.

The MCC provides NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats - 15% for UG and 50% for PG. The entire counselling schedule will be posted on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:46 AM IST