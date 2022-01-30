e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Registration round 1 ends; seat allotment result on February 1

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Unsplash

Representative Image | Unsplash

Advertisement

The extended registration window for the first round of NEET-UG counselling 2021 has been closed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Candidates who have applied for counselling at mcc.nic.in can pay the application fee till 3 pm. Choice filling and locking facilities will be available up to 11:55 pm.

The round 1 seat allotment results for NEET UG 2021 will be published on February 1 and candidates can report for admission from February 2 to 7.

The single-shift pen-paper NEET-UG 2021 is a qualifying entrance exam for admission to bachelor courses in medicine and surgery (MBBS), dental surgery (BDS), ayurveda, unani etc, in premier medical colleges such as AIIMS and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, among others

ALSO READ

Lockdown affects children's learning capacity and mental well-being Lockdown affects children's learning capacity and mental well-being

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
Advertisement