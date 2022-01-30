NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Registration round 1 ends; seat allotment result on February 1

The extended registration window for the first round of NEET-UG counselling 2021 has been closed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Candidates who have applied for counselling at mcc.nic.in can pay the application fee till 3 pm. Choice filling and locking facilities will be available up to 11:55 pm.

The round 1 seat allotment results for NEET UG 2021 will be published on February 1 and candidates can report for admission from February 2 to 7.

The single-shift pen-paper NEET-UG 2021 is a qualifying entrance exam for admission to bachelor courses in medicine and surgery (MBBS), dental surgery (BDS), ayurveda, unani etc, in premier medical colleges such as AIIMS and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, among others

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 12:27 PM IST