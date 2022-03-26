NEET UG 2021 Counselling: For wards of deceased Covid warriors application process extended till March 28

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for children of deceased COVID-19 warriors to apply for five MBBS seats in the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 counselling. The application procedure will now end on March 28. Candidates can apply at mcc.nic.in.

The application was originally set to close on March 17. "Reference is made to earlier notice dated 22.02.2022, wherein the last date for receiving applications from wards of 'Covid Warriors (Deceased)' routed through the respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states was mentioned as 17.03.2022. In this regard, it is informed that the date for receiving duly filled in applications through DMEs/ DHSs has been extended upto 5 PM of 28.03.2022 (Monday)," MCC notification read.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlierdecided to allot 5 MBBS seats to wards of COVID19 warriors who are deceased. "It is for the information to all the candidates, who have appeared and qualified for NEET examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to allot 5(five) MBBS Seats to Wards of COVID Warriors (Deceased)," read the official MCC notification.

The candidates need to send their applicationss through DME/ DHSs of their respective states.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 05:40 PM IST