NEET-SS Special Round Qualifying Percentage Decreases For 2023 Academic Year | Istock Images

There has been a decrease in the qualifying percentage for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) Counseling 2023 special round.

The official notification states that those who completed their postgraduate degree in accordance with NMC guidelines and passed the NEET-SS 2023 test for the academic year 2023 are eligible to participate in the upcoming special round of NEET-SS Counseling.

October 2023 ranking still same

The NEET-SS ranking that was revealed on October 15, 2023, is still the same. The start of SS counseling's second round has been postponed.

The candidacy is tentative and contingent upon fulfilling the requirements for eligibility listed in the NEET-SS 2023 information bulletin, as well as any necessary Face ID/biometric verification.

Official notice

"The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India, through a letter dated January 20, 2024, has granted eligibility to all candidates who have fulfilled the PG degree requirements as per NMC norms and have appeared for the NEET-SS 2023 exam for the academic year 2023 to participate in the upcoming special round of NEET-SS Counselling," according to an official announcement.

On September 29 and 30, 2023, NEET-SS 2023 was held, and on October 15, 2023, the results were released.

In 156 public and private medical schools, as well as Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) facilities, 2,447 places in Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Masters of Surgery (MCh) programs are admitted using the NEET SS.