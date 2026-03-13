 NEET SS Round 1 Counselling 2026 Registration Underway At mcc.nic.in; Check Counselling Schedule And Steps To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET SS Round 1 Counselling 2026 Registration Underway At mcc.nic.in; Check Counselling Schedule And Steps To Apply

NEET SS Round 1 Counselling 2026 Registration Underway At mcc.nic.in; Check Counselling Schedule And Steps To Apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) registration for Round 1 of NEET SS Counselling 2026 is currently underway on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Round 1 counselling registration will conclude on March 15, 2026, at 12:00 noon. The payment facility for the counseling will be open until March 15, 2026, at 3:00 PM.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Friday, March 13, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
article-image

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) registration for Round 1 of NEET SS Counselling 2026 is currently underway on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Qualified candidates can apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality through the official MCC website. Round 1 counselling registration will conclude on March 15, 2026, at 12:00 noon. The payment facility for the counseling will be available until March 15, 2026, at 3:00 PM.

The choice-filling process will be concluded on March 16, 2026. Candidates should note that they will be able to lock their choices on March 16, 2026, between 4 pm and 11:55 pm.

The Super Speciality Academic Session will commence on April 10, 2026. 

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: Counselling Schedule

Qualified candidates can check out the NEET SS 2025 counselling schedule below:

Round 1

Registration Window: March 10, 2026, to March 15, 2026 (till 12:00 noon, as per server time)

Payment Facility: March 10, 2026, to March 15, 2026 (till 3:00 PM, as per server time)

Choice Filling: March 11, 2026, to March 16, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking: March 16, 2026 (from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment: March 17, 2026

Result Announcement: March 18, 2026

Reporting to Allotted Institutes: March 19 to March 25, 2026 (till 11:00 PM)

Round 2

Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes: March 26 and March 27, 2026

Registration Window: March 28, 2026, to April 3, 2026 (till 12:00 noon, as per server time)

Payment Facility: March 28, 2026, to April 3, 2026 (till 3:00 PM, as per server time)

Choice Filling: March 29, 2026, to April 4, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking: April 4, 2026 (from 3:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment: April 5 to April 6, 2026

Result Announcement: April 7, 2026

Reporting to Allotted Institutes: April 8 to April 16, 2026 (till 11:00 PM)

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the NEET SS 2025 Counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET SS Counselling website: mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Super Specialty tab.

Step 3: Register for the Round 1 Counselling by clicking on the link.

Step 4: Add the required details.

Step 5: Complete the online form and pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Submit and save the confirmation page for future use. 

Direct Link To Apply

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: Required Documents

The following are the documents required while reporting to the colleges:

Provisional seat allotment letter issued by MCC

NEET SS 2025 Admit Card

NEET SS 2025 Result/Scorecard

A valid photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving License, Voter ID, Passport/Aadhar Card)

Permanent Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/MS/DNB issued by NBE

MBBS Degree Certificate and MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate

Higher Secondary Certificate/ Birth Certificate as proof of birth

Check the official NEET SS Counselling Schedule Here 

Check the official NEET SS Notification Here 

Follow us on