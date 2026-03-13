NEET SS Round 1 Counselling 2026 Registration Underway At mcc.nic.in; Check Counselling Schedule And Steps To Apply

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) registration for Round 1 of NEET SS Counselling 2026 is currently underway on the official website at mcc.nic.in .

Qualified candidates can apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality through the official MCC website. Round 1 counselling registration will conclude on March 15, 2026, at 12:00 noon. The payment facility for the counseling will be available until March 15, 2026, at 3:00 PM.

The choice-filling process will be concluded on March 16, 2026. Candidates should note that they will be able to lock their choices on March 16, 2026, between 4 pm and 11:55 pm.

The Super Speciality Academic Session will commence on April 10, 2026.

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: Counselling Schedule

Qualified candidates can check out the NEET SS 2025 counselling schedule below:

Round 1

Registration Window: March 10, 2026, to March 15, 2026 (till 12:00 noon, as per server time)

Payment Facility: March 10, 2026, to March 15, 2026 (till 3:00 PM, as per server time)

Choice Filling: March 11, 2026, to March 16, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking: March 16, 2026 (from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment: March 17, 2026

Result Announcement: March 18, 2026

Reporting to Allotted Institutes: March 19 to March 25, 2026 (till 11:00 PM)

Round 2

Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes: March 26 and March 27, 2026

Registration Window: March 28, 2026, to April 3, 2026 (till 12:00 noon, as per server time)

Payment Facility: March 28, 2026, to April 3, 2026 (till 3:00 PM, as per server time)

Choice Filling: March 29, 2026, to April 4, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking: April 4, 2026 (from 3:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment: April 5 to April 6, 2026

Result Announcement: April 7, 2026

Reporting to Allotted Institutes: April 8 to April 16, 2026 (till 11:00 PM)

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the NEET SS 2025 Counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET SS Counselling website: mcc.nic.in .

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Super Specialty tab.

Step 3: Register for the Round 1 Counselling by clicking on the link.

Step 4: Add the required details.

Step 5: Complete the online form and pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Submit and save the confirmation page for future use.

NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: Required Documents

The following are the documents required while reporting to the colleges:

Provisional seat allotment letter issued by MCC

NEET SS 2025 Admit Card

NEET SS 2025 Result/Scorecard

A valid photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving License, Voter ID, Passport/Aadhar Card)

Permanent Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/MS/DNB issued by NBE

MBBS Degree Certificate and MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate

Higher Secondary Certificate/ Birth Certificate as proof of birth

