NEET SS exam dates revised; here's what you need to know

IStock

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2022 exam dates are to be revised as per the announcement made by the National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The Board had scheduled the NEET SS 2022 exam on 18th and 19th June, according to the exam calendar released by the board last year.The dates are now to be revised and the new examination dates for NEET SS will be issued by the Board soon on the official website - natboard.edu.in.

The reason behind the the change is not known as of now.

The notice stated that "In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 01.11.2021 whereby the tentative schedule for conduct of NEET-SS 2022 was notified, all candidates desirous of appearing in NEET SS 2022 are hereby informed that the dates for conduct NEET-SS 2022 are being revised. The new dates for conduct of NEET-SS 2022 shall be notified in due course."

The NEET SS is given by applicants to apply for Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) courses in various government and private medical colleges/universities/deemed universities and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions.