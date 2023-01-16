NEET SS Counselling 2022: Doctors request mop-up round for over thousand vacant medical seats

In order to acquire a super specialisation, students take a shot at this nationwide entrance exam, after finishing their postgraduate studies in medicine | Photo: Pexels

New Delhi: Even after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has completed the final selection rounds for NEET Super Speciality(SS) courses, over a thousand medical seats remain vacant, prompting students to demand a third mop-up round with lower cutoffs.

In order to acquire a super specialisation, students take a shot at this nationwide entrance exam, after finishing their postgraduate studies in medicine, which provides them entry to 2,447 Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) medical seats nationwide.

‘The gravity of this tremendous loss of opportunity cannot be stressed enough and this necessitates an urgent solution. In the recent past, the cut-off score was decreased significantly to make up for the eligibility.

We suggest and request that a similar step can be considered along with the conduct of a mop-up round, for the current session,’ stated a petition filed by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association(FORDA) India, filed on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in New Delhi.

This year's NEET SS counselling was delayed by three months while the National Board of Examinations (NBE) compiled a list of recognised medical institutes. In light of this delay, the NBE announced only two NEET SS counselling rounds this year, omitting the mop-up round.

“Several candidates have not qualified for the NEET SS counselling due to the soaring cutoffs. This has left several medical institutes with half-filled batches” said Dr. Aviral Mathur, President of FORDA.

Students who are allotted seats in the NEET SS rounds are not allowed to reappear for the counselling process again. “Super specialty students are often in their thirties and have settled down with their families.

These students want specific colleges at specific locations while making sure they get a seat in their particular area of interest. When they don’t get into these colleges they exit the process leaving the seats vacant,” explained Dr. Mathur.

The candidates who are willing to take up colleges rejected by others do not have an opportunity to apply for those due to the absence of the third counselling round. Students claim that while the MCC has acknowledged receiving the student petition submitted by FORDA, no decision has been taken on the matter.

