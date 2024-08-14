NEET SS 2024: SC Rejects Plea Challenging NMC's Decision To Not Conduct Exam This Year

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging a decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to not conduct NEET-Super Speciality examination this year.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra termed the NMC's decision "fairly equitable" and refused to tinker with the exam calendar.
The top court on July 19 had issued a notice to the NMC on the plea filed by 13 doctors including Rahul Balwan.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) can be taken by doctors having post-graduate degrees like MD, MS and DNB, or an equivalent qualification for admission to super-speciality courses.