NEET SS 2023 Counselling Registration Starts Today On mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), has issued the NEET SS Counselling 2023 dates, and registration for the first round starts November 8, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at mcc.nic.in.

MCC will oversee two rounds of counselling to facilitate admissions for the allocation of Super Specialty DM and MCh seats under the 100% All India Quota (AIQ), covering central, state and deemed universities.

The NEET Super Specialty counselling will be conducted in two rounds by the committee. The first phase of registration begins on November 8, and the deadline to apply is November 14, 2023 at noon. The payment can be made between November 8, 2023 and November 14, 2023, at 3 p.m.

Candidates can make their selections from November 8, 2023 to November 14, 2023, and they can lock their selections from 4 PM on November 8, 2023 to 11.44 PM on November 14, 2023.

Applicants will have to submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000 and refundable security deposit fee of Rs 2 lakh while registering for the NEET SS counselling 2023.

Following the completion of the registration and choice-filling phase for the initial allotment round, the NEET SS first-round allotment results are set to be released on November 17, 2023.

Candidates who secure seats in the first round will have the opportunity to complete their admission procedures at their respective colleges between November 18 and November 24, 2023.

