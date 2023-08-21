NEET SS 2023 Application Edit Window Closes Today; Check Details

Representative Image

The National Board Exam (NBE) will be closing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET-SS) application form correction window today, August 21. Candidates who have completed the NEET SS application form can make changes to their application form online at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET SS 2023 application form correction window commenced on August 19, and applicants could modify their registration form within August 21. However, the correction window to make modifications to the deficient/incorrect images of photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions will be open between August 26 and August 28.

NBE will hold the entrance examination for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty Courses on September 9 and September 10 for different groups.

Important Dates for NEET SS 2023:

Dates for submitting NEET SS 2023 application forms: July 27 to August 16, 2023

Correction to the NEET SS 2023 application form - August 19 to 21, 2023

Photographic, signature, and thumb impression correction - August 26 to 28, 2023

Admit card for NEET SS 2023 - September 4, 2023

The NEET SS 2023 test will be held on September 9 and 10, 2023.

Date of NEET SS 2023 Result - September 30, 2023

How to edit details?

Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in

Go to the 'NEET SS 2023' tab and click on the login link

Key in the required credentials and the NEET SS application form will display on the screen

Make necessary changes in the application form and save it

Finally submit the application form and download the confirmation page.