NEET Retest Results: Grace Marks Gone, But Ranks Improve for Many

Many re-NEET candidates witnessed an improvement in ranks compared to their original results. The results for the re-NEET 2024 exam were released on June 30 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam was held for 1,563 students who were awarded grace marks, out of which only 813 students took the exam on June 23.

There has been a drop in number of toppers from 67 to 61. Five out of the six candidates, who originally scored 720/720, reportedly maintained scores above 680 in the retest.

“I am happy to witness this improvement. Even though it is not much, I’m still happy because I was able to score it on my own without any grace marks,” a candidate, who progressed by 62 ranks, said.

“I scored 615 without grace marks so there's no change in score as such. Whereas, my rank has been upgraded by 10,” said a NEET aspirant, on the condition of anonymity. “I am kind of satisfied as this was not my first attempt but yes, I could have gotten into a good medical college if this much rank inflation wasn't there. I am disappointed with the system,” she added.

Meanwhile, a scorecard of a student who scored 719 with grace marks and 620 after taking re-NEET was making rounds on the internet.

The students quickly questioned the sanctity of the exam and mentioned that the scorecard meant that the exam was rigged.

The parent of another NEET aspirant said that his daughter witnessed an improvement in rank and saw an upgrade of 25 ranks. “This is all just a coverup by NTA, everyone knows that there have been major discrepancies in this year's exam. We are aiming for her admission in either a Pune or Nagpur college,” he told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

RTI activist Dr Vivek Pandey, while talking to the FPJ, said, “After the re-NEET of 1,563 students, the new results and ranks didn't show much difference. Some students' ranks have shifted by 20 to 25 places, while others have seen their ranks increase. Overall, the situation remains similar to before,” he said adding, “I had previously mentioned that grace marks wouldn't significantly affect ranks, and now it's evident. The main issue still revolves around the NEET paper leak scam and corruption. Until action is taken against it, there won't be any noticeable change. It's due to this corruption that we've seen rank inflation five times this year.”

Another candidate, who preferred anonymity, mentioned that this is just a cover-up by NTA since not much improvement has been seen. “The cutoff remained the same anyway and this is just a coverup by NTA. I will still not be able to secure admission to a good medical college. Moreover, rank inflation is still there,” he alleged. The student saw an improvement of 40 ranks.

The re-NEET exam was held across seven centres in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Meghalaya and Chandigarh.