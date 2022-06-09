NEET PG: MCC responds to supreme court, refuses to fill stray seats

Photo: Pexels

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the software used for conducting NEET-PG 2021 online counseling has now been discontinued, and that a Special Stray Round of counseling will not be able to fill the 1,456 unfilled seats. It further claimed that the counseling process for two academic sessions, 2021 and 2022, could not take place at the same time.

“At present, the software that was being used for conducting online counseling 2021 is closed, and a refund of the security deposit for participation in PG counseling 2021 is also initiated. It is pertinent to mention that NEET-PG 2022 examination was conducted on 21.05.2022 and the Results have been announced on 01.06.2022 by the examination conducting body (i.e. National Board of Examination)," the affidavit states.

The affidavit was filed in support of the writ seeking a Special Stray Round of counseling to let candidates compete for vacant seats left over after a stray vacant round of AIQ. The MCC and the Union of India have already started preparing for NEET PG 2022 counseling, which is expected to take place in the month of July, according to the affidavit.