NEET PG Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon; Check Details Here! | Representative Image

The National Entrance and Eligibility Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG) exam, which was slated to take place on Sunday, June 23, 2024, has been postponed. The announcement was made just before the exam. New dates for exams are awaited. The Ministry of Education indicated in their statement that the "fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest."

IMPORTANT ALERT



NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by National Board of Examination postponed



New date will be notified at the earliesthttps://t.co/A5DLwBhgI8 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 22, 2024

"Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by National Board of Examination for medical students. It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e. 23rd June, 2024, " read the notification.

"Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of examination process," the notification further added.

NEET PG candidates are eagerly awaiting the new exam date.



Earlier, due to the ongoing issue concerning the National Testing Agency and the NEET UG 2024 exams, the Ministry of Education postponed several additional tests. These tests include the UGC-NET 2024, the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Exam, and the NEET PG 2024 exam. The cause for the cancellation of these exams was cited as unanticipated and unforeseen events.



In a recent news conference, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised that, while the government accepts responsibility for the anomalies, it intends to work towards holding "zero-error" exams in future.