NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Stray Vacancy Round Starts Today at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2023 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the online registrations for the stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling 2023 today, October 9. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website at mcc.nic.in. According to the schedule, registration can be done till 12 pm on October 11 and fee payment facility will be available till 3 pm of the same day.

The choice filling window will be available till 11:59 pm on October 11 and the choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm to 11:59 pm on October 11.

Seat allotment result will be announced on October 14 and the schedule for reporting at allotted colleges is October 15 to 20 (up to 5 pm).

Steps to apply for NEET PG stray vacancy counselling:

Visit the official site at mcc.nic.in.

Go to the PG counselling page.

Click on the new registration link.

Complete the registration process and then login to the application page.

Fill all the fields, upload documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the completed form and save a copy for future references.

