NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registrations for mop-up round begin today at mcc.nic.in.

The registrations for mop-up round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 will start today on November 1, 2022, at the official MCC website - mcc.nic.in. Registrations for the round will close on November 4. The candidates will be able to fill in their choices starting today, until November 5.

Read Also NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates express frustration on Twitter over seat matrix

The mop up round was initially slated to begin on October 31, 2022. However, the Medical Counselling Commission(MCC) rescheduled the round to accommodate offline admissions of candidates in Postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) institutions.

The choice-locking process will be held from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on November 5, 2022. The candidates will be required to internally verify their respective institutes from November 4 to 6, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be conducted from November 7 to 8 and the result will be announced on November 9, 2022.

To register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round

Go to the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in

Find the registration link on the homepage, click on it to proceed.

Enter and recheck the required details and click on submit to get the login credentials

After login enter your personal information, pay the registration fee and submit.