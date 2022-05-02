NEET PG Counselling 2021: Stray vacancy round provisional result declared, know how to check at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee has released NEET-PG 2021 counselling online stray vacancy result today, May 2, 2022. The NEET PG counselling stray round result is released on the official website, mcc.nic.in

Candidates can notify the committee of any discrepancy in the MCC NEET PG 2021 stray vacancy round result until May 2, 2022, at 1 pm, via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com, according to a statement from the MCC.

The MCC also informed candidates that the provisional results are only indicative and subject to change, "The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," it said.

Here's how to check result:

1) Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

2) Select "Provisional Result Special Stray Vacancy Round PG 2021" link.

3) Login using your credentials

4) Download it for future references.

Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the final result has been declared and the allotment letter has been downloaded from the MCC website.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 03:08 PM IST