NEET PG Counselling 2021: Special round seat allotment result today at mcc.nic.in, check details here

The special round seat allotment results for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling will be released today, April 4 . The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET PG special round results on their website, mcc.nic.in.

Medical aspirants registered for NEET PG 2021 special round counselling will be able to check their seat allotment results on the MCC's official website once they are announced.

Here's how to download the result:

1) Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

2) Select the "PG Medical Counselling" tab.

3) Then click on the "NEET PG Special Round Counselling result" link.

4) Login using your credentials.

5) Download it for future.

Candidates selected in the Special Round of NEET PG Counselling 2021 can report to colleges for admission between April 4 and April 6, 2022.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:48 AM IST