NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up round registration closes today at mcc.nic.in

On Monday, March 7, the online registration process for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round will end. The registration process for the mop-up round began on March 3, despite the fact that it was originally scheduled for March 2.

At mcc.nic.in, candidates can register for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2021. Applicants will fill the seats that are vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling through the mop up round.

Here's how to apply for NEET PG 2021 Counselling- Mop-Up round

1) Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in.

2) Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and select 'Online registration' link.

3)For login, enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials

4) Fill in the application form and upload all documents.

6)Pay the application fees and submit.



Click here to register for NEET PG counselling - Mop-up round.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:18 AM IST