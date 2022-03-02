NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up round registration begins at mcc.nic.in, window open till March 7

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2021, counselling mop-up round has begun, according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The mop-up registrations for NEET PG counselling 2021 will be open until March 7. Applicants will fill the seats that are vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling through the mop up round.

The registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round will be open till March 7, according to the MCC NEET counselling timetable. Those who register during this time will be able to fill in and lock their preferences starting March 3, 2022.

At mcc.nic.in, candidates can register for the mop-up phase of NEET PG counselling 2021. This round is closed to new registrations. Candidates who were not allocated a seat in MCC NEET PG Counselling round 1 and round 2, as well as those who withdrew the counselling by failing to report to their allotted seats, are eligible to participate in the mop-up round.

Here's how to apply for NEET PG 2021 Counselling- Mop-Up round

1) Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in.

2) Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and select 'Online registration' link.

3)For login, enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials

4) Fill in the application form and upload all documents.

6)Pay the application fees and submit.

Click here to register for NEET PG counselling - Mop-up round.

