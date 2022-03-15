NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up round registration begins at mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round has begun with new registration.

The online registration window for NEET PG counselling 2021 is now open at the official website, mcc.nic.in. Applicants will fill the seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling in the mop-up round.

Here's how to register for NEET PG 2021 Counselling- Mop-Up round

1) Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in.

2) Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and select 'Online registration' link.

3)For login, enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials

4) Fill in the application form and upload all documents.

6)Pay the application fees and submit.

Once the mop-up round counselling process is completed, there will be a stray vacancy round, but no new registrations will be permitted. In the stray vacancy round, and there will be no option for choice filling.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:11 PM IST