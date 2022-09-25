NEET PG: Choice filling ends for round 1 today; learn more

AIIMS | Photo by ANI

Today, September 25, is the last day to fill out the round 1 counselling choices for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG). Candidates who have already registered for the NEET PG counselling process can fill out their selections on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The final window to finish the choice locking procedure will remain open today from 3 pm to 11:55 pm.

NEET PG candidates are also allowed to update or modify their preferences by signing in with their NEET PG roll number and password. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will allot seats to the aspirants on September 26–27, 2022. Results for the first round of NEET PG seat allocation will be released on September 28.

Throughout the choice-filling procedure, candidates are at the liberty to select a total of 30 to 40 colleges. Assigning seats for NEET PG candidates is based on the order of preference entered by the students.

A candidate must also lock their preferences and save a copy of the same. The preference list of colleges is automatically locked if candidates fail to do so, after which changes cannot be made. The chance to fill new choices will be offered to aspirants in the second as well as the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling.