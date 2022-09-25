e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG: Choice filling ends for round 1 today; learn more

NEET PG: Choice filling ends for round 1 today; learn more

NEET PG candidates are also allowed to update or modify their preferences by signing in with their roll number and password

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
AIIMS | Photo by ANI

Today, September 25, is the last day to fill out the round 1 counselling choices for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG). Candidates who have already registered for the NEET PG counselling process can fill out their selections on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The final window to finish the choice locking procedure will remain open today from 3 pm to 11:55 pm.

Read Also
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates express frustration on Twitter over seat matrix
article-image

NEET PG candidates are also allowed to update or modify their preferences by signing in with their NEET PG roll number and password. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will allot seats to the aspirants on September 26–27, 2022. Results for the first round of NEET PG seat allocation will be released on September 28.

Throughout the choice-filling procedure, candidates are at the liberty to select a total of 30 to 40 colleges. Assigning seats for NEET PG candidates is based on the order of preference entered by the students.

A candidate must also lock their preferences and save a copy of the same. The preference list of colleges is automatically locked if candidates fail to do so, after which changes cannot be made. The chance to fill new choices will be offered to aspirants in the second as well as the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling.

Read Also
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Low rank? Here are some options you can explore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG: Choice filling ends for round 1 today; learn more

NEET PG: Choice filling ends for round 1 today; learn more

CUET UG Admission 2022: Registration ends tomorrow; these universities will close application window

CUET UG Admission 2022: Registration ends tomorrow; these universities will close application window

Deendayal Upadhyay's thoughts formed basis of NEP 2020: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Deendayal Upadhyay's thoughts formed basis of NEP 2020: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Mumbai shocker: 15-year-old commits suicide after parents lecture her about studies

Mumbai shocker: 15-year-old commits suicide after parents lecture her about studies

Jamia denies financial crunch, says UGC released substantial grant recently

Jamia denies financial crunch, says UGC released substantial grant recently