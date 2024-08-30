NEET PG 2024 Scorecards Releasing Today, Counselling Schedule Soon, Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to announce the NEET Postgraduate (PG) scorecard 2024 today, August 30. This follows the release of candidates' percentile scores and NEET-PG 2024 ranks on August 23.

However, the individual scorecards, which provide detailed information about each candidate's performance, will only be available for download on August 30.

To access their scorecards, candidates can visit the official website nbe.edu.in and log in with their credentials. The scorecards can be downloaded from the website from August 30 onwards, as per the official notification.

The NEET PG 2024 scorecard download process is straightforward:

Step 1: Visit the official website: nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET-PG 2024 tab

Step 3: Select the NEET PG 2024 scorecard link

Step 4: Enter your login credentials (Registration ID and Password)

Step 5: View and download your scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Counselling Details

Following the release of the scorecards, the NBEMS will commence the counselling process. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counseling for all India quota seats, while state authorities will handle state quota NEET PG counselling. The counselling schedule is expected to be released next week.

The admission process is likely to consist of three rounds, followed by an online stray vacancy mop-up round. The MCC will conduct NEET PG 2024 counseling for 50% of AIQ seats in government, private, and government-aided medical colleges.

The NEET PG exam, held on August 11, saw 2,28,540 candidates take the test across 416 venues in 170 cities. The exam, conducted in English, consisted of 200 MCQs divided into three parts. Candidates from the general and EWS categories require a minimum 50 percentile score to qualify for counseling, while SC, ST, and OBC category candidates need a minimum 40 percentile score to clear the exam.