 NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Registration Underway; MCC Set to Announce Full Counselling Schedule Soon, Check Here
The complete counselling schedule will be announced soon. Candidates must register, provide necessary documents, and pay fees. Choice filling will follow, with seat allotment results released shortly thereafter.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Representative image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has recently commenced the online registration process for NEET PG Round 1 counselling 2024. Candidates who cleared the NEET PG entrance exam can apply by visiting the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. The complete schedule for the NEET PG 2024 counselling process will be released soon.

To register, candidates must provide necessary information in the online registration window. The MCC will soon publish deadlines for registration, online choice filling, and seat allotment release.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps to Register

1. Go to the MCC’s official website at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on the ‘NEET PG 2024 Medical counselling’ section.

3. Click on the ‘New Registration’ link.

4. Upload necessary documents and pay the required fee.

5. Crosscheck details, save the application, and click submit.

The option for candidates to register their course and college preferences will be available soon. Those enrolled in Round 1 counselling must complete the choice filling and locking process within the stipulated time. Seats will be assigned based on applicants, seat availability, and college-determined cutoffs.

Following the choice-filling process, institutions will review documents and assign seats based on the number of applicants and defined cutoffs. Results for the NEET PG 2024 Round 1 seat allocation will be announced shortly, and students awarded seats must report to their designated colleges to complete the admission process. MCC conducts NEET PG counselling in three stages: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, and AIQ round 3, followed by stray vacancy rounds for remaining seats.

