NEET-PG 2024: Private Centres Avoided For Better Monitoring, Says NBEMS Chief

New Delhi: Private entrepreneur institutes have been avoided for NEET-PG 2024 centres for better monitoring, and the test is being held in two-shifts on August 11 to eliminate any possibility of malpractice, NBEMS President Dr Abhijat Sheth said on Thursday.

The exam, which is conducted by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) along with its technical partner TCS, has been embroiled in controversies over allegations of paper leaks twice, both of which have been rejected by the authorities.

The NEET-PG was cancelled on June 22, a day before it was scheduled to be held.

"We are relying on TCS iON centres and AICTE affiliated institutes to hold the exam this time for better supervision and also to stem out any possibility of malpractice. A few private entrepreneur centres have been roped in where there are no TCS iON or AICTE-affiliated institutes available," Dr Sheth told PTI.

Also, the aim behind holding it in two shifts is to ensure that students do not have to travel too far for the exam centres, he added.

"We have ensured that the students are issued exam centres in the same state as per their given address while filling out forms, to the best extent possible," Dr Sheth said.

Exam Details

The NEET-PG will be held on a pan-India basis for 2,28,542 candidates at 416 examination centres in 170 cities.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, and the scores of the candidates will be normalised, Dr Sheth stated.

The centres that were classified as high-risk by TCS based on their audit have been removed from the list.

"Holding in shifts and normalisation is an old and legitimate process for conducting the exams in India. Institutions like IITs, AIIMS, etc. are conducting examinations in multiple shifts," Dr Sheth said.

Over some candidates being reassigned exam centres on August 4, he said that has been because of the addition of new centres to further reduce inter-state travel of some of the candidates as per suggestions of the health ministry.

Dr Sheth stated that 90 percent of students have been allotted test centres within the state of their correspondence address, and the remaining students have been allotted centres in nearby states due to the limitations of testing seats in their own correspondence state.

The admit cards for the exam were released on Thursday (August 8), he said.

The NBEMS on Wednesday dismissed claims of some "unscrupulous agents" on social media platforms that they have access to the 2024 NEET-PG exam questions, and said it has filed a police complaint.

What Did The Notice Say?

In a notice, the board said the false claims had been made on a Telegram channel called "NEET-PG LEAKED MATERIAL."

It asked NEET-PG candidates not to get allured or misled by such "unscrupulous elements" who are trying to befool them by claiming to have access to questions of the upcoming 2024 National Eligibility and Entrance Test (Postgraduate).

"All candidates are assured that the question papers for NEET-PG 2024 are yet to be prepared by the NBEMS, and claims of paper leaks made on social media platforms are bogus," it said in the notice.

The NBEMS said it has already registered a police complaint against such fraudsters and their accomplices for an attempt to befool NEET-PG aspirants in the name of providing questions in exchange for money.

The NBEMS on August 1 wrote to district administrations, asking them to ensure the smooth conduct of the NEET-PG 2024 on August 11 so that its integrity and sanctity are preserved.

Letter Contains General Details: Officials

Official sources maintained that the letter contained general instructions, and needless hype is being created by alleging that it has been leaked.

The August 1 letter by Dr Sheth stated that, given the critical nature of the examination, which significantly impacts the academic and professional future of a large number of medical students, "it is imperative to ensure that the process is conducted in a secure and uninterrupted manner."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 examination, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach and require normalization of scores.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of lawyer Anas Tanwir on the issue on Thursday.