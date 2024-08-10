NEET PG 2024 Exam TOMORROW! Check Timings, Marking Scheme, Admit Cards And More!

NEET PG 2024 | Representative image

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) tomorrow, i.e., August 11, 2024.

Exam Details

The computer-based NEET-PG 2024 test will be administered in a single session and on a single day. According to the approved plan, computer network testing (CBT) will be used to administer a multiple-choice test. The test consists of 200 multiple-choice questions with four answer options or distractions available in English only for each question.

Marking Scheme

Candidates are required to select the most accurate, best, or most appropriate response from among the four available options for each question. You have three hours and thirty minutes to spare.

Each multiple-choice question will be scored in the manner described below:

A 25% mark deduction will be applied for inaccurate answers.

Questions left unanswered will not be deducted from your score.

Regardless of whether they have attempted the question or not, candidates can mark any question for review at any point during the exam.

This provides them with an additional opportunity to review the questions prior to the exam period ending. Applicants are advised that the previously mentioned marking criteria will be used to evaluate questions that are marked for revision.

Details of the Admit Card

Exam admit cards were released on August 8, 2024. Those who meet the requirements can download their admit cards from the official website, nbe.edu.in, in order to take the exam. Name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination center location, instructions for test day, date, and time are all included on the candidate's admit card.

A number of MD/MS and PG diploma programs require the NEET-PG, a qualifying/ranking test, as the only entrance exam for admission. For admission to MD, MS, and PG diploma programs, the NEET-PG is the only qualifying exam needed.

The NEET PG 2024 exam was originally scheduled for June 23, 2024. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) decided to postpone the NEET PG as a precautionary measure in response to complaints regarding the fairness of competitive exams nationwide.