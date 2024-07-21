NEET PG 2024 Exam On August 11; Check Steps To Download Admit Cards NOW!

NEET PG 2025 | Official Website

NEET PG 2024: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam is set to be conducted on August 11, 2024. The admit cards for the exam are set to be released on August 8, 2024. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website.

The NEET PG 2024 exam was earlier scheduled for June 23, 2024. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) decided to postpone the NEET PG as a precautionary measure in response to accusations regarding the fairness of competitive exams in the nation.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

Read Also NEET UG Row: NTA To Publish Score Cards With Centres Today

About NEET PG 2024

For the academic year 2024–2025, NEET-PG 2024 will serve as the only eligibility cum entrance exam for admission to MD, MS, and PG diploma programs. It will comprise the following:

1. All India 50% quota seats for all States/Union territories of India.

2. State quota seats for all States/Union territories of India.

3. All Private Medical Colleges, Institutions & Universities/Deemed Universities all across the country

4. Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions.

5. Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and Post MBBS NBEMS Diploma Courses.

The NEET-PG is a qualifying/ranking test that is required as the only entrance exam for admission to a number of MD/MS and PG diploma programs. The only qualifying exam required for admission to MD, MS, and PG diploma programs is the NEET-PG.

Which Medical Institutions?

1. AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS

2. PGIMER, Chandigarh

3. JIPMER, Puducherry

4. NIMHANS, Bengaluru

5. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum