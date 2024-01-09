NEET PG 2024 Exam Date Rescheduled To July 7; Details Here

NEET PG 2024 Exam Rescheduled To July 7; Details Here | Representative image

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has recently unveiled the exam schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024.

The NEET PG 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on July 7, 2024. The cutoff date for determining eligibility to participate in the NEET PG 2024 is set for August 15, 2024.

In a significant update, the NEET-PG 2024 examination date has been rescheduled. This decision comes in lieu of the NBEMS notice dated 09.11.2023, and it follows the receipt of a letter from the National Medical Commission (NMC), No. N-P018(20)/7/2023-PGMEB-NMC/000587, dated 03.01.2024. Consequently, the earlier tentative date of 3rd March 2024 for the NEET-PG 2024 examination has been revised.

National Exit Test (NExT)

The introduction of the National Exit Test (NExT), a nationwide medical examination, is experiencing a one-year delay and is now expected to be tentatively launched in 2025. Initially scheduled for 2023, the NExT's debut has been postponed. The latest regulations, which have superseded the Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, stipulate that the current NEET PG examination will persist until the NExT is implemented for postgraduate admissions.

NMC has implemented the "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023," which now require that all stages of counseling for each seat must be carried out via online mode, facilitated by either state or central counseling authorities.