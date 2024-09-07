NEET PG 2024: Counselling Schedule To Be Out Soon; Check Important Guidelines On Document Verification

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling schedule for 2024 is anticipated to be released shortly by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). It is anticipated that the counselling process will start in the second week of September 2024. On the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates who took the NEET PG 2024 exam can view the counselling dates.

The four stages of the NEET PG 2024 counselling process are the Mop-Up Round, Round 1, Round 2, and Stray Vacancy Round. Following these rounds of counselling, MCC may announce more rounds if there are still open seats.

How to check?

-Visit natboard.edu.in, the official website.

-Click the link labelled "NEET PG 2024 Couselling Schedule."

-To see the outcome, click the link inside the PDF.

-Keep a printed copy on hand for future use.

NEET PG 2024: Document Verification

There are several steps involved in the NEET PG 2024 counselling process, which include registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking, seat assignment, and reporting to the designated medical college. To take part in the counselling process, candidates must register on the MCC website.

It is necessary for candidates to be in person when their documents are verified. Their candidature will be forfeited if they do not report to the designated institute within the specified timeframe.



The NEET-PG Counselling application and registration form may only be submitted once by a candidate. If a candidate is discovered to have submitted more than one application or registration form for NEET-PG Counselling, the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW will take appropriate action, debar the candidate from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, cancel their candidature, and take further action.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) released the NEET PG 2024 merit list on September 5, 2024, and this list will serve as the basis for seat allocation.