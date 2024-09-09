NEET PG 2024: All India 50% Quota Scorecards To Be Released Tomorrow; All You Need To Know!

NBEMS |

The NEET PG 2024 was held on August 11, 2024. The NBEMS released the results on August 23, 2024.

In the latest news, scorecards for 50% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats are anticipated to be released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) tomorrow, September 10, 2024, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Once released, candidates will be able to view their scorecards on the NBEMS's official website.

"The All India 50% Quota Scorecard of candidates who are eligible for online counseling for All India 50% quota seats can be seen and downloaded from NEET-PG website https://nbe.edu.in on/after 10th September 2024. Copy of Scorecard will not to be sent to individual candidates. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of Page 4 of 4 eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2024 and verification of their Face ID wherever required," the official notification read.

The All India 50% Quota Scorecard mentions:

a) All India 50% quota Rank: This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET-PG 2024 and are eligible for All India 50% quota counseling and is valid only for All India 50% quota MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses/ Post MBBS DNB/ Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma Courses (2024-25 admission session).

b) All India 50% quota Category Rank: This is the overall merit position of the candidate in the category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) as opted by the candidate in the NEET–PG 2024 amongst the candidates of the same category who are eligible for All India 50% quota counseling and is valid only for All India 50% quota MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses/ Post MBBS DNB/ Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma Courses.

Separate scorecards for all India quota seats will be released on or after September 10, according to the board, which also revealed the NEET PG result and merit list for AIQ seats on September 4.

How To Check Scorecards?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your scorecard will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the scorecards and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should visit website of Medical Counseling Committee at www.mcc.nic.in for details of seats available and schedule of counseling.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their scorecards or if they have any questions about them. For any queries, please contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main/.