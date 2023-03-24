NEET PG 2023 scorecards expected tomorrow; check counselling updates

Aarushi Narwani who got 725 marks topped the exams, Dr. Prem Tilak secured second place in the NEET PG 2023. | Pixabay

NEET PG 2023: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) scorecards are likely to be issued tomorrow, March 25, 2023, by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

Individual scorecards for medical aspirants who passed the NEET PG exam in 2023 can be found tomorrow on the NBE official website - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Candidates must save their NEET PG 2023 scorecards as they will be asked to produce it during the admissions process to PG programmes.

The cut-off mark for the NEET PG 2023 exam for general and EWS candidates is 291 out of 800, 274 for general-PwBD candidates, and 257 for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, as per reports.

TheNBEMS already announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - PG 2023 results on Tuesday, March 14, at nbe.edu.in.

While Aarushi Narwani who got 725 marks topped the exams, Dr. Prem Tilak secured second place in the exams.

To download the NEET PG 2023 scorecard

Visit the NBE's official website nbe.edu.in.

Select the 'NEET PG 2023' on the website's homepage.

Click on the scorecard link and login to access your result.

Download the scorecard PDF and save it for future reference.