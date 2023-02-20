e-Paper Get App
NEET PG 2023: NBE to close correction window today at natboard.edu.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
The NBE has also published a list of candidates who have to fix the images, signature uploaded at the time of NEET PG registration 2023. | Representative Image
NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is to close the application edit window for NEET PG 2023 candidates today, on February 20, 2023, at the official NEET PG 2023 website - natboard.edu.in.

Students will be allowed to edit photographs, signature, and thumb impressions among other fields of their applications.

“Incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the selective and final edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records,” stated the instructions by NBE

The NBE has also published a list of candidates who have to fix the images, signature uploaded at the time of NEET PG registration 2023.

The NBE has allowed applicants to edit pictures as some candidates have uploaded photographs older than 3 months, lack of light in the room, absence of formal attire while taking photo, objects behind while capturing the photograph, blurred image etc.

