NEET PG 2023: NBE opens final application edit window at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2023 candidates will be able to edit photographs, signature, thumb impressions among other fields in the application edit window

Mumbai: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the final application edit window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate, NEET PG 2023, which is to be held on March 5.

NEET PG 2023 candidates will be able to edit photographs, signature, thumb impressions among other fields in the application edit window which has been opened till February 20, 2023, on the official website - natboard.edu.in.

“Incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the selective and final edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records,” stated the instructions by NBE

The NBE has also published a list of candidates who have to fix the images, signature uploaded at the time of NEET PG registration 2023. The NBE has allowed applicants to edit as some candidates have uploaded photographs older than 3 months, lack of light in the room, absence of formal attire while taking photo, objects behind while capturing the photograph, blurred image etc.

Candidates will be able to rectify the image and signature errors by February 20 at natboard.edu.in.the NBE said.

