NEET PG 2023: Exam registrations close tomorrow at nbe.edu.in

The NEET PG 2023 exam will take place on March 5, 2023.

New Delhi: The National Board of ExaminatIon (NBE) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test-postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) tomorrow, January 27, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the NEET PG exam in 2023 must fill out the NEET PG application form 2023 on the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Last year, in September 2022, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the NEET PG 2023 exam date. The NEET PG 2023 exam will take place on March 5, 2023.

However, due to limited preparation time and a month-long gap between the exam and counselling, medical aspirants have been asking the health minister and the NBE to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam by two to three months.

Prior to this, the medicos urged the NBE to extend the deadline for MBBS internship applications because a sizable proportion of graduates were disqualified with the initial deadline.

