NEET PG 2023 applications commence today; know more here

NEET PG 2023 applications commence today | Representative Photo

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is going to begin the NEET PG 2023 registrations today, January 5, 2023. Further information will be available on the official website-- natboard.edu.in. NBEMS has declared to conduct the NEET PG exam for Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG Diploma programmes on March 5, 2023.

Candidates willing to take the NEET PG 2023 exam can check the details on eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other important information through the information brochure, once it is released. The application process is going to take place from January 5 (3 pm) to January 25, 2023 (11:55 pm).

Read Also Bhopal: Cabinet nod to increase PG seats in 4 medical colleges

Aspiring candidates should have an MBBS degree certificate from an institute recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or a registration certificate issued by the MCI or the State Medical Council.

The NEET PG 2023 examination will take place on March 5 and the result will be announced on March 31, 2023. Shortlisted candidates will get admission to MD, MS, or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges and universities across the country except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.

Earlier, NBEMS had released a tentative schedule for NEET PG 2023 exam according to which examination was supposed to be held on March 5, 2023, and the Fellowship in National Board (FNB) exit exam in February or March 2023. While the DNB or DrNB final practical exam- December 2022 was scheduled in February, March or April, 2023.