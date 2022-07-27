NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court to hear EWS quota matter on August 2

PTI

On August 2, the Supreme Court will hear an appeal challenging the 10% EWS category quota for admissions through NEET-PG 2022 in government institutions. A petition contesting the EWS reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ) for the NEET PG counselling was submitted by a select group of NEET PG applicants last year. The disgruntled candidates assert that the change harms "meritorious" students.

The top court had demanded an explanation from the government as to why the criteria for the EWS category were established at the same margin as the OBC category's creamy layer, which is a maximum annual family income of Rs 8 lakh.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, a former finance secretary, VK Malhotra, a member secretary of the ICSSR, and Sanjeev Sanyal, the center's principal economic adviser, made up the team of three that was constituted to review the criteria. The committee had suggested that the current threshold of Rs 8 lakh for family income to be eligible for the EWS reservation benefit be maintained in its report, describing it as "appropriate for the purpose."

The case has been in court for about a year. The highest court affirmed the constitutional legality of the reservation for the OBC and EWS groups in the NEET PG counselling during the hearing in January 2022, following fervent objections from NEET PG candidates who were left waiting for the NEET PG 2021 counselling to commence. However, no final judgement was rendered on the matter.

